WENATCHEE — Boosting spirits of health care workers while helping local businesses is the idea behind “Hugs for Healthcare Heroes,” a new campaign by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
It’s one in which community members can actively participate by writing thank-you notes or purchasing gift cards from local businesses that, nestled inside a mug, will be delivered to health care workers who have been putting themselves at risk to help fight COVID-19. The “Hug in a Mug” distribution will extend to hospital employees, from housekeeping to respiratory therapists, nurses and doctors.
“As soon as we get enough funds to purchase the mugs, some cards and finalize a few logistics, we'll be getting them out to health care workers,” said Jennifer Dolge, the foundation’s director of donor services and communication.
The idea for the campaign, she said, came from Mandi Burton-Carter, a Central Washington Hospital physician assistant, who shared her concerns about the mental and physical toll the pandemic is taking on her and her co-workers and thought this might be a way to help.
“We loved the idea and began figuring out how we could help propel the project in the community,” Dolge said.
The initial steps included partnering with the Wenatchee Downtown Association, the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Chelan-Douglas Health District and connecting with community groups. Wenatchee artist Heather Dappen designed a “Hugs for Healthcare Heroes” logo.
With the bases covered, the community outreach effort started last week, including putting up posters at businesses throughout the Valley.
“We are still in the early stages of the campaign, but we've heard from several local businesses who are very interested in donating, and also some small businesses who are grateful to have this kind of win-win scenario in our community,” Dolge said.
The program is being extended to Cascade Medical and Lake Chelan Hospital, though she expects most of the focus will be at Central Washington Hospital because that's the biggest group of employees.
"We are the giving vehicle that will take donations online for people who aren't able to buy them in-store — and also collect in-store cards for redistribution — then determine an equitable portion to go to each agency," she said. "Their teams will build and distribute the mugs to their employees."
Notes of encouragement for the health care workers can be sent to or dropped off at the foundation office, 9 S. Wenatchee Ave. Those interested in donating gift cards or mugs can see details at cfncw.org/HUGS.
Dolge said this is the foundation's first "Hug in a Mug" campaign, though Trinity Church had started writing notes for health care workers.
“We’re partnering with them to get some of those included in the mugs,” she said. “Anything we can do to show our appreciation and compassion for them right now is so important.”
Foundation Executive Director Beth Stipe agreed.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on many individuals and families in our community, and we know our front-line healthcare workers are working tirelessly to care for patients to meet the demands this is causing on our healthcare system,” she said. “With Central Washington Hospital at capacity, healthcare workers are tired and depleted. We wanted to find a way to show them our support so they know they are appreciated.”