WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is taking a variety of steps to limit possible exposure to COVID-19, including closing to the public until April 24.
Potential adopters can view available animals at wenatcheehumane.org and schedule a meet-and-greet by calling the shelter at 662-9577.
Animal Care and Control will only respond to emergency calls, such as aggressive or injured animals, cruelty or neglect cases, and newborn kittens. However, kittens that are found should be left alone unless in danger or distress, as the mother is often nearby or hunting.
Owner surrenders and any non-emergency intakes — including non-threatening, healthy stray animals — are halted until further notice. So are spay and neuter services.
Fees for picking up animals on stray hold are temporarily waived. Lost or found pet reports can be submitted through the website, and staff will post those on Facebook.
License renewals can be done online or over the phone, with shipping and convenience fees temporarily waived.
The pet food bank set for March 28 will be curbside service. Check the Humane Society’s Facebook page for updates. It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until food runs out, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Clients must provide proof of income qualification.