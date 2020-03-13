WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and Animal Care and Control is temporarily closing to the public to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.
Staff will reassess the situation Monday, according to a Humane Society news release.
Potential adopters can view available animals at wenatcheehumane.org and schedule a meet-and-greet by calling the shelter at 662-9577.
Animal Care and Control will respond to emergency calls and assess non-emergency calls on a case-by-case basis. Lost or found pet reports can be submitted through the website, and staff will be posting those on Facebook.
License renewals can be done online or over the phone, with shipping and convenience fees temporarily waived.
Owner surrenders have always been, and will continue to be, done by appointment.