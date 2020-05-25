LEAVENWORTH — During the governor’s stay at home order, East Wenatchee residents James and Erika Conner have been restricting their outdoor activity.
“The Washington Trails Association said stick to the local trails, and that’s what we’ve been doing — staying around just Wenatchee, near the Columbia River,” James Conner said. “There’s dirt trails by our house, so we’ve been going around that and our neighborhood.”
But on Friday, the U.S. Forest Service began a phased reopening of trailheads and day-use areas in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Icicle Road near Leavenworth also reopened Friday, having been closed since March 27.
So, the Conners headed out to Icicle Gorge on Saturday.
The couple said they were excited to get out of the house and have something to do.
“You can actually social distance yourself” on the trail, Erika Conner said. “It’s worth it, too, coming out here and seeing the beautiful scenes.”
Vehicles lined parts of Icicle Road on Saturday and the Icicle Gorge trailhead parking lot saw a steady stream of visitors.
Among them were Tumwater residents Sara Smith and Colin Sullivan. They said they’re taking advantage of the outdoors, having moved to Washington from Chicago about a year and a half ago.
Smith said she was “ecstatic” about the trailheads reopening.
“I think they should have stayed open,” she said. “There are so many options in Washington, and you’re never really that close to anyone when you’re hiking unless you’re doing something in town.”
She said she believes camping should have stayed open as well. For now, campgrounds, some restrooms, and rental facilities like cabins and fire lookouts are still closed, and no dispersed camping is allowed between the road and Icicle Creek.
Smith and Sullivan said they wanted to hike the Eightmile Lake trail, but the road there is closed for construction. They were still glad to get into a mountainous area and said they might also go kayaking in Lake Wenatchee.
Wenatchee resident Andrea Simon started walking up Icicle Road from the bus stop at Highway 2 and said she’d go as far as she could. She said she also runs, hikes and bikes and is thrilled the road has reopened.
Simon said being in nature makes her less worried about COVID-19 and she uses it as an escape from all the news about the virus.
“I understand if you’re in a crowded city, but out here?” she said. “If you have 20 or 30 people together and you’re all walking, I can understand the concern. But we’re few and far between. ... I love it up here. I come up here and it’s all too clear, it’s all too beautiful. This is what it’s about — not a virus.”