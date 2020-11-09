WENATCHEE — Members of Iglesia Emanuel Bautista who attended Nov. 1 services at the church are being asked to quarantine for two weeks after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.
Two people who are members of the Wenatchee church, 503 Walker St., tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release on Monday.
Health district employees are asking the close to 50 people who attended on that day to quarantine. They also are asking people to get tested for COVID-19.
Members of the church declined to comment Monday.
Church members are asked to reach out to Confluence Health, Columbia Valley Community health, or speak with a private medical provider, according to the news release. They can also find testing sites at https://wwrld.us/3ncC3nZ.
The two COVID-19 positive members experienced symptoms two days after they attended church on Nov. 1, according to the news release.
Lifeline Ambulance employees held a drive-thru testing event for congregation members on Nov. 8, according to the news release. They tested 20 of the around 50 church members who attended on Nov. 1. The health district does not have results from those tests.
Iglesia Emanuel Bautista staff are working with the health district to contact its members, according to the news release. Faith-based organizations are encouraged to keep a two-week log of all attendees in case of an outbreak. It can be helpful information and even save lives.