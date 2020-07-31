EAST WENATCHEE — Five employees of an in-home care company in East Wenatchee have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating at home, the Chelan-Douglas Health District said.
The company, Beneficial In-Home Care, offers caregiving and other services to clients in their homes, according to its website. It has branches across Central Washington.
As of last August, it had 110 caregivers serving 185 clients ranging from children to the elderly in the Wenatchee Valley, according to a video posted to its website.
It was unclear if any clients had been potentially exposed to or tested for the virus. The Chelan-Douglas Health District is providing guidance to the company, according to a Thursday news release.
"CDHD staff is in communication with the facility to review their COVID-19 plan and provide updated guidance on next steps," read part of the release.
Employers are required to notify the health district if two or more employees test positive for COVID-19.
Cases of the virus have increased significantly since the area began partially reopening and several in-patient senior care facilities in the region have reported outbreaks in recent weeks.
Colonial Vista's Wenatchee campus reported 14 active cases among staff and residents Monday.
Cashmere Care Center in early July reported that seven residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus. A week later nine more resident cases and three more staff cases were reported.
Regency Harmony House, a senior living center in Brewster, had an outbreak in late June and early July. Both the center and the Okanogan County Public Health District declined to say how many residents and staff members were affected.