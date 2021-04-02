Dr. Mabel Bodell has pushed hard to get critical COVID-19 information to Latinos in the Wenatchee Valley.
Confluence Health and The Wenatchee World earlier this year recognized Bodell with the 2021 Local Hero Award for getting information to people so they can make good decisions to protect their health and the health of their families and communities.
Bodell, a nephrologist and member of the Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Council at Confluence Health, sat down with reporter and videographer Luke Hollister in a pre-award interview you can see here: wwrld.us/DrBodell. This is an edited version of that interview.
— Russ Hemphill, Editor
Wenatchee World: Why are you passionate about helping people in the Latino community?
Dr. Mabel Bodell: Well, everything actually started back in 2012 when I was an assistant professor at the John Hopkins School of Medicine and a transplant nephrologist at the John Hopkins Hospital. At that time, a new organization formed inside Hopkins called HOLA, which is the Hopkins Organization for Latino Awareness.
There was a lot of people working together on the health disparities. I became a member at that time.
Then when I moved here to Wenatchee, I was really lucky to meet a couple of wonderful people and in 2017, Dr. Scot Sherwood and Dr. Bindu Nayak. They started the HEDI council, which is the Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion council inside conference health and they invited me to participate.
That was now almost four years ago and it was just really starting the three of us together working towards health equity. I became a co-chair of the council alongside Dr. Bindu Nayak over the last couple of years.
Then we already were working towards community outreach, but the pandemic just really pushed all the work of the HEDI council to the forefront. That’s the reason why suddenly it’s everything happened in terms of community outreach over the last year.
WW: You casually mentioned a second ago that you ended up spending a lot of time working on your time off. Could you delve into that a little bit? You’ve been really busy. What’s it been like for you recently?
Bodell: Just at the hospital when we are on call, for example, I spend really 12 to 14 hours inside the hospital just seeing patients. COVID not only affects the lungs. People are more aware of all the problems with the respiratory tract. People are unable to breathe and end up on ventilators, but it’s one thing that a lot of people don’t maybe know that COVID affects every single part of your body. A lot of the sickest patients admitted to the intensive care unit, they may end up with multiple organ failures.
I’m a kidney doctor, a nephrologist and we see some of the sickest ones. When the lungs fail, maybe the heart fail, then the kidneys fail and a lot of them end up on dialysis so they need a machine to take the place of the kidneys. So, and that’s really heartbreaking when we see some of the patients in intensive care units.
For us, we see a lot of the patients dying in the intensive care unit, so have been really quite a year for us.
WW: Is that challenging dealing with people in such serious situations?
Bodell: Yes, because as I always said, and that’s one of the reasons why it really pushed me to do so much outreach, that a lot of them are Latinos and they look like my father and my family. That really struck me from the very beginning. It has been really difficult.
WW: Why did you start doing so much outreach? Who are you trying to reach? What would you like to see?
Bodell: Well, first I did start it with Rafael Aguilar at La Pera Radio already now almost three years ago. We started on and off depending on how much time I had off, but we did even in some point a weekly health segment.
I was talking about anything. Anything that was on the news, anything health-related not only kidney related, in Spanish, because we felt that we could maybe take the opportunity to reach some of the local Latinx community. That started before, almost three years ago, and we really ramped it up since the start of the pandemic. I’m doing almost weekly and sometimes even two to three times a week radio segments with him just talking about COVID.
We felt that despite the fact there is so much information available out there in English and Spanish, it was just not getting to the right people. When you start to talk to the patients admitted to the hospital in the clinic, it was just really incredible the gap in terms of information.
That’s the reason why we felt that we need to try to reach out to them and try to see if we can bridge some of these gaps that we found. I said before, we could not believe that the information was not getting there.
We took really advantage, OK, maybe because some of these people from the community, patients of mine, they trust me because I’m seeing them, maybe I can reach out to them and trying to really provide the information so they can really make again, informed decisions when it comes to, for example, now, vaccines.
WW: Have you been getting a lot of feedback from people?
Bodell: Well, I got really positive feedback and negative too, so yeah. Actually, some of the negative feedback actually pushed me to do even more. Again, some of the comments even from — some even colleagues, again from the beginning of the pandemic, just really talking about how much the Latinx community was affected by this.
We were trying to achieve at that time, talking about again, March of last year, some of the comments like, “No, it’s just you cannot save them, so we just need to deal with them.” It just really hurt me so much.
That’s going to push me to do even more. Then a lot of really positive feedback from the community. Some of the grassroots organizations that I’m working with have been wonderful.
WW: Taking a step back, just a little bit of a broader question, why is outreach and advocating for the Latinx community so important for you?
Bodell: First of all because the health inequities that right now came to the surface. I’m a Latina, I’m from Argentina, and as I said before, since 2012 so my interest has been shifting towards health equity.
Right now was a perfect example, all these issues had already existed before the pandemic and now they are just all obvious. It’s really hard to ignore the Latinx community how have been this population impacted by this. We cannot really ignore that. We have to really do something about it.
If not, our community will not really move forward. We need to work together. Help the most vulnerable ones so we can really, really end this pandemic.
WW: What are you doing now? What’s your focus for outreach right now?
Bodell: Every single opportunity that I have, I try to really talk about vaccination. Not only the vaccines but also how important the vaccination is.
I do continue to do the health segment with Rafael Aguilar in La Pera Radio at least once a week. I also work with Cafe, with Alma and Jorge Chacón with Facebook Live events. I’m a regular guest in their show. Most of the time, over the last few weeks, have been really about vaccination.
WW: What keeps you going on the day-to-day?
Bodell: So every day, support from my husband, his support and really all the rest of the amazing people I’m working with. So, from again, my culture at the HEDI council, Dr. Bindu Nayak, all the people at Confluence Health that they wanted to really support all these efforts in our community, and all the grassroots organizations, all of them.
This has been quite an amazing time for us, for getting together. It’s an amazing community, all of them, from Our Valley Our Future, again, they started to really give me the opportunity to the first video, and that’s how really everything kind of exploded, and then Teresa Bendito who also is, again a founding member of Parque Padrinos, Teresa Cepeda, Dr. Karina Vega-Villa from the Immigrant Latinx Solidarity Group, and then of course Alma and Jorge Chacón from Café, and then Rafael Aguilar from La Pera Radio, such an amazing group.
A huge network, amazing people that are working together. So these are the things that really push me to continue to do the work that I’m doing.
WW: Is there anything else that you would like to share or put out there? Any questions that I didn’t ask?
Bodell: No, that we should definitely continue to work together. I said before, this is really an amazing network of grass root organizations locally, and if the Latinx community succeeds then the rest of the community succeeds. I really wanted to focus on that.
We want to end this pandemic, and we need the help of everybody to make this happen.