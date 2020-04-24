OLYMPIA — As the state battles both the new coronavirus pandemic and a bruising economic slowdown, Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced that some construction work will restart under new safety guidelines to protect workers.
The plan came together after discussions between Inslee’s office, the construction industry and labor unions for a resumption of “low-risk” tasks on projects where workers can remain at least 6 feet apart on the job at all times.
Those projects will have to maintain the physical distancing and other safety and health requirements, Inslee said in a Friday morning news conference with representatives from business and labor groups. Once he signs the order, Inslee said, tasks that fit the criteria and have a plan in place can start back up.
The announcement could help lift Washington’s stricken economy and maintain progress on fixing the state’s longstanding housing-affordability crisis. Inslee said the deliberations between industry representatives, his office and labor groups about how to safely work amid the virus will serve as a template to reopening other sectors of the economy.
“I think this is a very thorough, thoughtful approach allowing construction to move forward,” Inslee said.
Jobs sites can’t restart until their contractor can meet and maintain the safety plan’s requirements, Inslee said. The state Department of Labor and Industries will collect workplace-safety or health complaints. “And obviously, eventually work sites could be shut down if they’re not in compliance with these orders,” he added.
Friday’s announcement is the first of what is expected to be three phases of reopening construction projects across the state, said Greg Lane, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Washington.
The first phase of Inslee’s construction plan allows some types of work to resume on many residential and commercial projects, a move that will keep construction going forward, prevent weather-related damage and deter the theft of materials from empty job sites.
“It will get work going on the vast majority of sites, instead of just leaving them in a state of pause and standstill,” said Lane.
The agreement “gives contractors feasibility to be creative and find ways to maintain” social distancing on their projects, Lane said. Contractors won’t have to submit their plan to the state, but they must post the plan at their job sites about what work is going forward, he added, which could be reviewed by regulators.
The second phase of reopening construction — which Lane said the work group is currently discussing — aims to authorize some activities where workers may have to be closer than 6 feet apart.
Those two phases combined, he said, “should take care of pretty much every residential situation.”
A third phase will be geared toward addressing work sites such as large transportation projects and sky-rises, he said.
Inslee said his office and the state Department of Commerce will assemble similar work groups for other industries to draft safety guidelines for “when it is the right time to start that process” of reopening those sectors.
It remains unclear still when other businesses will reopen, Inslee said, because it could be too dangerous. The governor’s stay-home order is scheduled to lift at the end of the day on May 4, but Inslee has said many restrictions might continue.
“So, we know that our strategy is working, and we know that it is protecting people from sickness and death right now,” he said. “And we do not want to have to go through this again.”
Inslee said Friday that announcements on outdoor recreation and elective surgeries could be made in the coming days.
Inslee has said he won’t begin opening the economy until public-health indicators — like case numbers and projections for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, as well as hospitalization rates — look favorable.