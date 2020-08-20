OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee addressed concerns Thursday about health risks in the agricultural industry and the COVID-19 outbreak at Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County.
Inslee spoke during a press conference Thursday morning and said the state is now requiring health districts to do broad testing of agricultural companies’ employees when they identify outbreaks of a certain size. The health districts will then be required to take action if the infection rate reaches certain levels, but the governor did not expand on what kind of action.
In addition, agricultural companies will now be required to provide licensed medical professionals for isolated employees and check on those employees twice a day, Inslee said. In particular, those medical professionals would be doing respiratory exams.
“We’re very pleased to make this advance, because what we’ve found is this disease can sneak up on people that they’re not even aware that they’re having a significant (respiratory) problem,” Inslee said. “And then they end up losing their lives.”
Employers will also have to guarantee employees rapid access to emergency medical services, including a phone for workers to call for emergency services if needed, he said.
“This is an essential industry, it has been one of the most challenging for us to deal with, because people are working in very hard conditions and frequently close to one another,” Inslee said.
The state Department of Health also issued an order Wednesday to Gebbers Farms requiring all of their employees to be tested for COVID-19, he said. This is due to a major outbreak among Gebbers Farms employees and the death of three of their workers.
Statewide, health officials have started to see a drop in the number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19, Inslee said. It is believed that the decline is due in part to increased masking efforts, he said.
Yakima County has seen a dramatic decrease in its infection rates over the past month or so, he said. Health officials also attribute that decline to the county’s early efforts to increase masking. Yakima County required people to wear masks, but the statewide mandate went into effect.
“We really don’t have another explanation for this coming down so significantly,” Inslee said. “So this is really encouraging for the rest of the state that we had one county demonstrate a significant decline associated with a strong masking-up campaign.”