OLYMPIA — Businesses throughout the state will be required to refuse service to customers not wearing face coverings starting Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.
That requirement has already been in effect in Yakima County since June 26. The rule excludes people with disabilities or health conditions that prohibit them from wearing face coverings, those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children under 2 years old.
Inslee also announced that counties will remain in their current phase of the state reopening plan until at least July 16. Applications on file are paused.
Chelan and Douglas counties are currently in Phase 1.5. The Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health voted June 26 to apply for a full Phase 2.
