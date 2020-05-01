OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee will extend the stay home, stay healthy order to May 31. He also announced a four-phase approach toward reopening businesses around the state.
Inslee also said in a news conference Friday that several smaller counties that have not been hit so hard by COVID-19 could apply to the state Department of Health for permission to start reopening sooner.
The order extending the order will go out Monday.
“We have not won this fight against this virus. Monday’s order will continue a ban on public gatherings. Many businesses will have to remain closed. That is why I’m extending the order through May 31,” Inslee said.
“I would like to tell we can all make reservations on June 1, but I cannot. We will have to continue to monitor and access the data on a daily basis as conditions allow.”
Inslee said the state is in the first phase of the plan to reopen business and activities. Every subsequent phase will require social distancing going forward and appropriate health precautions, including the use of personal protective equipment, he said.
Some of the phase one modifications include those from this past week regarding allowing some construction and outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, golf, and access to state parks.
“We will be working with the industries to have protocols to them by mid-May that will allow retail curbside pickup operations, automobile sales, and car washes,” Inslee said. “These would be with restrictions. Also, drive-in spiritual service with one vehicle per household. More activities will start next week.”
Inslee said there would be at least three weeks between phases, each of which will further loosen the restrictions on businesses.