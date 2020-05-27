OLYMPIA — Houses of worship in counties under Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan can now hold outdoor services on their property with up to 100 people.
The governor made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference.
Houses of worship in counties under Phase 2 can hold indoor services at 25% capacity or with up to 50 individuals — whichever is less — Inslee said. They can also conduct in-home services or counseling with five people or less, excluding staff needed to run the service.
Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties are currently in Phase 1, while Grant County is in Phase 2.
Inslee said the guidelines cover worship services and religious study classes, ceremonies, holiday celebrations, weddings and funerals. They can be held multiple times per day.
Choirs are prohibited to help avoid the spread of COVID-19, Inslee said, and congregations should still practice physical distancing, wear facial coverings and sanitize frequently.
The governor encouraged religious organizations to continue remote services if possible. He also suggested those holding in-person services keep a voluntary log of attendees for contact tracing purposes.
As of Wednesday, 24 counties in Washington had moved to Phase 2.
The governor said not every county will be able to move to the second phase by June 1 and that he will provide more details in the coming days. It’s possible some counties could move to Phase 3 while others remain in Phase 1, he said.
Counties can implement stronger restrictions than the state, Inslee said, but there must be a statewide minimum to help prevent the virus from spreading across borders. There are also still hotspots in the state.
“We’ve seen the rate of fatalities go down,” he said. “We’ve had a little reduction in the rate of infections and a little reduction in the rate of people who are hospitalized, but the evidence remains clear that this can spring back very quickly.”
As the state moves away from physical distancing requirements, he said, it must implement testing, contact tracing and isolation of people who test positive for COVID-19.
Inslee said he surmised from a Tuesday briefing with the Institute for Disease Modeling that physical distancing, face coverings and good hygiene have helped.
“The monitors told us that the rate of infections has not gone up as fast as the rate of mobility,” he said. “In other words, we were always concerned as people started to travel more and get out more and socialize more, the infection rate would go up sort of on a linear basis with that increased mobility. It appears that has not happened, and that’s really good news because it suggests that the things we’re doing right now to protect ourselves and our loved ones is actually working.”
Local leaders in Chelan and Douglas counties have filed a lawsuit against the governor over fear that the economy will collapse if businesses aren’t allowed to reopen soon.
In the press conference, Inslee said he hopes efforts to fight the spread of the virus will allow the two counties to move to Phase 2 “earlier rather than later.”
“People can challenge actions by the state,” he said. “I think it’s really important that we have a judicial system that has a chance to review these things. People who decide to have these issues decided by a court of law, I think, should be respected. It’s certainly better than just ignoring the laws. ... We believe we’re on sound ground making these decisions because they’re based on the health of our people and they’re based on the federal and state constitutions.”