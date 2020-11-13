OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday issued a travel advisory for Washington, urging residents and visitors to reduce non-essential travel to limit the spread of COVID-19.
A 14-day quarantine is recommended after arriving from interstate or international travel, according to a news release from the governor’s office. California and Oregon issued similar advisories on Friday.
“COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” Inslee said in the release. “Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”
The advisory was not directed to those who must leave or enter the state due to essential travel, including “work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security,” according to the advisory.
In a televised address Thursday, Inslee also urged Washingtonians to cancel gatherings over the holidays.
It comes as COVID-19 cases across the country are reaching record highs. The United States recorded 150,526 new cases Thursday — an all-time high, according to the COVID Tracing Project.
The virus’ presence in North Central Washington stayed relatively low through October before picking up quickly in November.
There have been 752 cases reported in NCW’s four counties since the start of the month, according to local health district data.