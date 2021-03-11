NCW — Gov. Jay Inslee released info Thursday on Phase 3 of Washington’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan that focuses on spectators during sporting events.
Phase 3 will allow 25% fan attendance at outdoor sporting events, including high school sports, motorsports, rodeos and other similar activities, according to a news release from the governor's office. It will take effect March 18. All counties in the state are currently in Phase 2.
Phase 3 will have different metrics and criteria than Phase 2 and Phase 1, according to the news release. All counties will start in Phase 3 and be measured individually every three weeks against two metrics, starting April 12.
If a county fail one of the metrics, it will move back to Phase 2; the same is true for counties in Phase 2 — they will move back to Phase 1.
The metrics to remain in Phase 3 are as follows:
- A COVID-19 rate of less than 200 per 100,000 population over 14 days;
- Fewer than five people hospitalized with COVID-19 per 100,000 person population over seven days.
The metrics to remain in Phase 2 are as follows:
- A COVID-19 rate between 200 and 350 per 100,000 person population over 14 days;
- Between 5 and 9.9 people hospitalized with COVID-19 per 100,000 people over seven days.
If at any point the statewide intensive care unit capacity is more than 90% full, all counties will revert to Phase 1, the release states. The state Department of Health, according to the release, maintains the ability to move any county forward or backward depending on disease activity.
Both Douglas and Chelan counties would qualify for Phase 3 based on data measured Thursday. Chelan County has a COVID-19 rate of 104.9 per 100,000 people over a two-week period and Douglas County’s rate is 154.3, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data.
Both counties together have three people hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital, according to the data. Both counties together could have as many as six people at the hospital and continue to meet state criteria.