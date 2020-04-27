OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced loosened restrictions on many outdoor activities that have been closed down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee said on May 5 there would be a partial reopening of outdoor recreation in the state.

“This will open up widespread outdoor recreation, assuming healthy and safe guidelines continue to be used by Washingtonians,” Inslee said. “Based on the data we have now received, we are close to the point of the virus where we can enjoy the outdoors again. This is a data-driven decision. It is a decision that follows the data because that is what we need to lead in these efforts.”

If the virus were to spring back, Inslee said he might have to roll back some measures, which is the reason state residents need to stay disciplined when enjoying the outdoors.

When Inslee made the stay home, stay healthy order in March, he did so, he said, because he knew that reducing movement and physical interactions would reduce the spread of the virus.

“That’s why we made a very difficult decision to close state parks, public lands and golf facilities, and delay hunting and fishing seasons. Those were tough decisions because outdoor recreation is important to us here in Washington state,” Inslee said. “We do know outdoor recreation is one of the best things people can do to promote health, both physical and mental, during this time of stress and isolation.”

The restrictions being lifted include day use of state parks, day use of state lands managed by the state Department of Natural Resources, and day-use of state fish and wildlife areas.

That includes fishing, hunting, and golfing.

“We will be opening our wildlife areas and boat launches. We’ll be opening our seasonal fishing and hunting seasons consistent with what is normally open this time of year,” said Kelly Susewind, director of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, at the governor’s news conference.

Susewind said camping is not allowed on Fish and Wildlife land. “We’re still working with local officials and health professionals to reopen the coastal areas,” he said. “Those areas will not be open to fishing yet, nor will clams or shellfish. We’re working hard to get those open, but they will lag behind the May 5 opener for the rest.”

Susewind thanked the dozens of community groups that have been working with his agency to develop the steps to go back out safely.

“Continue social distancing, recreate with members of your household, recreate locally. We did not define a ‘local’ term. We are asking you to stick with day trips. Bring everything with you that you need,” Susewind said. “To the hunters, if you can meet the guidelines, go. Otherwise contact us. We’re refunding license fees in certain cases.”

State Parks Director Don Hoch said he is pleased the point has been reached to reopen parks and public lands. Hoch also emphasized the importance of outdoor recreation to health and well being.

“This important step will provide the public with an opportunity to reconnect with nature, reduce some of the stress of being confined to our homes, and restore some sense of normalcy to our lives,” Hoch said.

The reason public lands were closed, said Hilary Franz, state Commissioner of Public Lands, is her agency saw an unprecedented number of people enjoying natural areas. Franz said they want to keep those natural areas open, especially now.

“We know in times of crisis, our natural resource areas are places we go for our mental, physical, and emotional well-being. It was one of the hardest things to close those lands to the people of Washington,” Franz said. “We need to make sure in reopening our public lands — we do not in any way, want to get lax and have a return of this problem. We need to recreate responsibly.”

Inslee said this is not a return to normalcy because the virus is too rampant for that.

“This is only the beginning of a phase to relax restrictions on our outdoor recreation. If it is hurting our public efforts, we’ll have to change course again,” Inslee said. “Data, not dates, determines how we act. We have a plan for reopening our state but it depends on the data on the progress of this virus. Public gatherings, events and, team sports among other things, are not resuming at this time.”