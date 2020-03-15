OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee will sign an emergency proclamation Monday ordering the temporary shutdown of restaurants and bars to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurants will be allowed to provide take-out and delivery services, but not in-person dining. The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies.
"Given the explosion of COVID-19 in our state and globally, I will sign a statewide emergency proclamation tomorrow to temporarily shut down restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities," Inslee said in a statement Sunday.
Inslee will also prohibit all gatherings of more than 50 people. Gatherings of less than 50 people are banned too unless they meet criteria for public health and social distancing.
"These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus," Inslee said. "I know there will be significant economic impacts to all of our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges."