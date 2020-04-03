OLYMPIA — The state insurance commissioner is warning residents to be on the lookout for coronavirus insurance scams.
“Our investigators are working just as hard, if not harder, on monitoring insurance fraud and the industry,” state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said in a news release.
The insurance industry and insurance consumers have sent the commission’s criminal investigations unit 667 fraud referrals since January. The referrals resulted in the opening of 29 criminal cases and 11 cases being submitted to prosecutors.
The investigations unit has 83 active cases. Reports of suspected insurance fraud can be made to insurance.wa.gov/report- insurance-fraud- washington-state.