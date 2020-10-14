EAST WENATCHEE — Nathan Weed is the second interim administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health District in a four-month span.
Weed comes from the state Department of Health and took over as administrator on Sept. 9 after the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health asked the state agency for an interim director.
Bruce Buckles, director of Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington, stepped into the role temporarily while the board of health looked for a permanent replacement after long-time health administrator Barry Kling retired in July.
Weed plans to return to his role with the state by early December.
“I’ve spent a lot of my life really working with local jurisdictions during crises to help kind of figure things out,” Weed said.
He is looking forward to helping the health district figure out how to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as re-energize the department.
The health district hasn’t started the search for a new administrator yet, he said. Weed will meet with board of health members this week to design a job description and they hope to start the national search next week. The district wants to hire someone by the first week of December.
Weed took over a health district struggling with recent administrative turnover and institutional knowledge that was lost, he said. The Chelan-Douglas Health District, like a lot of districts across the nation, was also underfunded and understaffed.
“A lot of times, jurisdictions with about 100,000 people, they have one of the hardest times,” Weed said. “They’re just big enough that they really do need to be a full-service health department, but they’re just small enough that they don’t usually have the funding base to really do that.”
The Chelan-Douglas Health District serves about 120,000 people, he said. The agency does a multitude of things from restaurant inspections, checking septic systems and responding to disease outbreaks.
One thing Weed has noticed at the health district is a lack of employees involved in outreach and communication, he said.
“One of the key pieces of feedback that I’ve heard is that the health department needs to tell people what’s going on,” Weed said. “They need to share more information. They need to provide greater communication and I think they’re right.”
The health district has 35 employees, according to the agency's website.
In 2018, the agency received about 54% — $2.14 million — of its nearly $4 million budget from permits and fees, according to the health district's budget. It also received 19%, about $739,000, from federal grants and 11%, $458,000, from a county assessment.