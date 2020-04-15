EAST WENATCHEE — COVID-19 is preventing one of the Wenatchee Valley’s irrigation companies from turning on all its lines.
One of the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District’s employees tested positive last Friday for COVID-19, district manager Mike Miller said. The district provides water out of the Columbia River to 10,000 acres around East Wenatchee and up to Lake Chelan. It has five employees and three of them are now in quarantine because of the positive test result.
“All three guys are pretty much sequestered to their homes at this point,” Miller said. “So until we can get past this, it is not in anyone's best interest to be out turning more water on. We need to just maintain what we have and give these guys a chance to get through this process.”
Luckily the irrigation district started work early to get ahead of the COVID-19 situation, he said. They have about 75% of the irrigation users online and almost all of the commercial orchard users. The only users who remain offline are mostly homeowners in East Wenatchee.
“The majority of the people have been very understanding,” Miller said. “We’ve had a few upset people, which we expected.”
The Wenatchee Reclamation District, which also provides water in East Wenatchee, offered to help, but the systems are so different it wouldn’t make sense, he said. The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District does have a contractor making repairs to parts of the system.
His staff that has been quarantined is still responding to emergencies, though, Miller said. So he’s asking the public to please avoid them and not to touch any of their valves or the system at this time.
“We’re asking people to make sure your valves are off, but leave; don’t be there. Let our guys come in and do their job,” he said. “They’re going to be wearing rubber gloves and masks and they’ve got hand sanitizer, but we’d just rather people stay away from us.”
He apologized to the public for any inconvenience the situation may cause, but hopes people understand that the safety of his employees and the public is paramount, Miller said.
“Be patient with us and we’ll be right back out there as soon as possible,” he said.
The Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation Districts is not facing similar problems, district manager Tony Jantzer said. The irrigation district started delivering water on Tuesday.
The quarantine situation has benefited their irrigation district at least when it comes to accessing certain supplies like concrete, Jantzer said. They usually have to compete with other companies to get access to cement trucks.
“We’ve been virtually unaffected,” he said. “We’re making sure that the guys stay a little farther apart, but most of our guys are related anyway so they’re together at home.”
One change is the irrigation district usually hires a family to help clear the canals in the spring, but they were late getting done with pruning this year, Jantzer said. So the district actually hired some high schoolers to help them.
Overall, the irrigation district is looking healthy this year with decent snow levels, particularly past Icicle Road, he said. Blewett Pass did look a bit dry, though, this year, but the district shouldn’t have to ration its water.
“Part of the interesting thing right now is with these cool nights we’re having the rivers and creeks are staying down, which is a good thing, because it keeps the snow in the mountains,” Jantzer said.