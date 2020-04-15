WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS is bracing for another epidemic — scammers trying to get their hands on the $1,200 payments being sent out to millions of Americans to bolster the economy.
The payments, plus an additional $500 for each child, have begun hitting bank accounts this week, opening a wide avenue of opportunities for scams, identity theft and low-tech crimes such as stealing checks from mailboxes.
"Right now, due to how vulnerable the population is, it's really prime picking for fraudsters to come out in full force," Donna Parent, the chief marketing officer at Sontiq, an identity theft protection company, said. The Federal Trade Commission "is reporting more than $13 million in fraud loss due to COVID-19 — that's only going to exponentially increase with stimulus payment scams."
The IRS and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the agency's watchdog, have already issued several warnings that scammers are posing as the IRS to try to get personal information from payment recipients that they can then use to steal the money. The inspector general is asking people to report any suspicious activity.
The $1,200 payments are available to those earning less than $75,000 as an individual, including recipients of Social Security, disability and veterans benefits. Those earning above that threshold and up to $99,000 get a smaller payment.
People in that population, including the elderly, those with less education and those who aren't tech savvy are the most likely to fall victim to some of these scams, and are also the most likely to need the money, said Vanita Pandey, the head of strategy at Arkose Labs, a company that detects and prevents online fraud.
Coronavirus means that a lot of people who weren't familiar with the internet are now using apps to communicate with family and friends or ordering groceries online, giving scammers ample opportunity to find easy targets, Pandey said.
"IRS Criminal Investigation is actively working to combat scam artists trying to exploit Economic Impact Payments," the agency said in a statement Tuesday. "So far, the scams CI has already seen look to prey on vulnerable taxpayers who are unaware of how the payments will reach them. IRS CI is prioritizing these types of investigations to help protect taxpayers and the tax system."
There are some common-sense moves that check recipients can take to protect their personal data as well as their payments. Avoid clicking on links sent in email or text messages that appear to be from the IRS. The IRS said it won't contact people by telephone, email, social media or text message to ask for personal information.
The IRS is using tax return information from 2018 and 2019 to send the payments. For those who have direct deposit information on file from a tax refund in one of those years, the IRS will send the money directly to their bank accounts.