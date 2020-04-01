NCW — Mike Gamble had done distance learning before, but never distance teaching.
There also wasn’t a pandemic at the time adding uncertainty to the mix.
An order came down last week from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction that education must continue despite statewide school closures expected to last at least through late April.
“We’re all going, ‘What the heck do we do?’” said Gamble, who teaches seventh-grade social studies at Clovis Point Intermediate School in East Wenatchee. “None of us have ever faced a situation like this, so it’s all really new. We’ve all been scrambling to learn some new technology and find some programs we can use to address our students’ needs in terms of distance learning and all that sort of stuff. For my own personal self, and I know for my colleagues, it’s been a little bit stressful.”
The teachers started working remotely last week, meeting with one another via video chat to get ideas and plans ready to roll out by this coming Monday, after spring break.
Gamble found several online resources with similar material to what he was already teaching. The teachers are set up with Google Classroom so they can interact with students, and the school distributed 319 Chromebooks last Thursday and Friday to students who needed them.
“I think initially a lot of them were going, ‘Yeah! We don’t have to go to school anymore,’ but I think the reality has set in for them that, ‘Wow. I don’t have anything to do and I can’t go anywhere,’” Gamble said. “It’s not all fun and games. I think the reality has set in for some of them that this is really pretty serious. We are all in the deep water here because there’s not anybody here among us that’s ever experienced anything like this.”
He understands parents’ frustration over not knowing what to expect.
“We were out on Tuesday. By the 18th, I was bored spitless at my house,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do with myself. We really didn’t have anything in the way of direction and so we ... were chatting back and forth with each other. We all, to a person, felt exactly the same. ‘What the heck do I do with myself? What are we doing? What are we supposed to do? There must be something we can do.’”
He said people who have questions or need help should contact their local school district office.
Holly McPhetridge, an English teacher and department chair at Wenatchee High School, had already assigned independent projects for her freshmen, so they’ve continued working on those. The department is also set up with Google Classroom and the Remind app, which is a means of communicating with students.
There have been concerns about making it possible for students from all income levels to continue their education, though some companies have started offering free internet access and schools with technological resources are providing them for students to take home. Special education and students whose first language isn’t English are also considerations.
“My personality is very much like, ‘Let’s just go,’” McPhetridge said. “I want it all done yesterday, so this is super hard. But I also understand that, legally, we need to make sure we educate our kids as much as possible in whatever ways we can. Because of the demographics, we’re taking it a little slower than some of the smaller schools that can maybe get out to their kids a little bit faster. Day by day, we’re adding new things.”
McPhetridge said her day now begins with a video chat meeting where the administration answers staff questions and provides updates. Then there’s an hour of professional development, followed by meetings among departments or learning teams. Afternoons are flexible, with teachers using the time to gather resources, contact students and respond to emails.
“I just think teachers are really worried about their kids and worried about how they’re doing because we see them every day and (now we’re) not seeing them,” McPhetridge said. “I can also tell that the remote learning and remote work is taking a big toll on staff members who ... really are extroverted and are energized from seeing people and talking to people.”
She’s been sending students video clips they can watch on a phone, such as from the movie “Of Mice and Men” because they just finished the book. Like Gamble, she said things will start ramping up after spring break.
“It’s just difficult when everything is up in the air because it’s like a day-by-day thing,” she said. “What’s going to come out of the OSPI, and how will we address these things? It’s always, I think, frustrating for people when they don’t know what’s going on. My school district and administration are trying to keep us in the loop as much as possible, but really, we just want to help our kids and make sure our kids don’t get too far behind. I think that is probably the biggest stress.”