WENATCHEE — This was not your typical Monday in the Wenatchee School District. The elementary schools were bustling. No more hybrid learning. Students were back in the classroom full time for the first time in a year.
This was the third “first day of school” for these elementary students. There was the first of school in August when school was all online. There was the first day of school in January when hybrid learning started, as students were in classrooms for a half-day, where class sizes were kept small to keep students 6 feet apart. Monday was the first day of school when students were in classrooms all day.
“I feel it will take a week or two to get the routine down. Even though they’ve been in the building, they haven’t had this routine. This is a completely different routine,” said Patti Montalvo, a first-grade teacher at Mission View Elementary School. “It’s something new, like the first day of school. I had butterflies in my tummy. One of my students said, ‘I felt really nervous this morning.’ I said, ‘I felt really nervous, too, so you’re OK.’”
Mission View Principal Jeff Jaeger said it was great to see the kids. Students and teachers were equally excited. He felt like things went fairly smoothly, though some tweaks will be made Tuesday to pick-up and drop-off procedures.
Jaeger is thankful for the three days staff had last week to arrange classrooms. Even so, a few desks are still on order. At lunch, some students were using 20 foldable tables that were unpacked that morning.
“We just set some of those 6 feet apart outside. We have a bunch of picnic tables so we utilized those and the 20 plastic fold-up ones,” Jaeger said. “It’s been a tradition at Mission View that during nice weather, we have grades three, four and five eat outside. They are used to it and don’t mind sitting on the grass.”
Amy Kerker, a music teacher at Washington Elementary School, had not taught in-person school in more than a year. While some of the other teachers had months of hybrid classes, specialists like Kerker went from full-time online to full-time in-person very suddenly.
“I’m tired because I’ve had four classes today. It’s very different. It’s great to see the kids. Definitely, it is an adjustment. They all have masks on. It’s tough to recognize them. There are a lot of restrictions in terms of what we can and can’t do, so it makes it doubly difficult,” Kerker said. “It’s not just back to business as usual. We’re teaching with a ton of guidelines and restrictions.”
Kerker said they are not supposed to do a lot of singing and if they do sing, 6 feet of separation is required along with a time limit.
Some music teachers are taking students outside to sing, she said. Kerker is hoping to make up for singing restrictions with more instrument work.
“I just started the introduction this week. I have enough marimbas for half of the class to be on them. I have enough drums for half of the class. We have to sanitize everything the kids touch between classes,” she said.
Erin Roberts is the parent of three students — first, fourth and fifth graders — at Newbery Elementary School. She said the first day of full-time school was “awesome.”
“They all came home with great stories. They were laughing,” she said. “They were very nervous this morning. They were excited when I dropped them off. They are excited to go back tomorrow. They were excited to share who sat next to who and who was talkative and who was shy. (They enjoyed) just seeing the kids who they didn’t have in their class for half the year.”
Alfonso Lopez, principal at Lewis & Clark Elementary School, said it’s a new routine for the kids to be in school full time. He expects it will take a few days to adjust.
Lopez said the morning drop-off went well because parents know the routine, but the after school pick up was hectic because a lot of parents were waiting on the street in their cars for their kids. It took more time for the kids to reach them.
“Lunchtime went better than we expected,” he said. “Here at Lewis & Clark, we had half the students eating in the cafeteria seated 6 feet apart. The other classes had to eat outside on the grass. That part is new, but the kids enjoyed it. It was like a picnic eating outside. We’ll be rotating the classes every two weeks.”
Montalvo, the first-grade teacher at Mission View, said Monday was just a blur — it went by fast. She worried all weekend — Do I have everything ready? Do I have enough sanitizer?
“When we got there this morning, sitting, I was in shock to see them all together. They were beyond excited. I did a verbal (just asked the kids) to see if they were excited, sad or nervous. They were mostly beyond thrilled,” Montalvo said.
Even after one day, she can see changes to make in the routine.
“The handwashing took a lot longer than we planned because it is a bigger group. Just the flow of things. We had done so much planning the past few days. Then, when you put it into play, ‘Oh, that did not flow as well,’” she said.
Having students back in school full-time appeared to be welcome by most of the elementary students, who enjoyed seeing friends again and eating lunch at school. Coming back to school the next day “will be fun” Erin Roberts quoted her kids saying.
This crazy year of COVID has accounted for a lot of firsts, not the least of which is, first days of school.
“I don’t think any time in their lives will these kids will be able to say they’ve had three first days of school,” Jaeger said.