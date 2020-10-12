Chelan County jail balances budget impacted by COVID

Almost everything the Chelan Regional Justice Center has done in regards to COVID-19 has meant more manpower and additional costs, Jail Director Chris Sharp said.

The jail needs additional staffing for going out to the sallyport and checking new inmates in who just got arrested, Sharp said. It also needs additional nursing staff to do medical rounds and check inmates for COVID-19 symptoms. The jail also gets paid based on contracts it has with governments, so fewer inmates means less money.

“It’s created some expenses in certain areas that people might not have thought of when you’re trying to keep a pandemic out of your facility and what that looks like,” Sharp said.

The county commission has been able to help the jail with some of its funding problems, he said. The county is using CARES Act funding to rent 30 beds from the jail to be used to isolate inmates for COVID-19 upon booking.

The additional funding seems to be allowing them to balance their budget for the time being, Sharp said.