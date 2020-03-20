WENATCHEE – The first glimmer of the economic impact from COVID-19 shutdowns were seen Friday in the form of new unemployment claim numbers that show a 116% increase statewide.
The raw numbers for March 8-14 released by the state Employment Security Department show an increase of 7,606 new claims over the previous week. Of the 14,154 claims filed, 5,834 were in King County.
The highest percentage of new claims were in the accommodation and food services sector, up 597.3%, with educational services a close second at 569.5%, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation, up 255.8% and real estate, rental and leasing up 147.5%. Individuals age 34 and younger represented the largest group of workers filing new claims, according to the state agency's news release.
Claims filed in Chelan and Douglas counties totaled — 110 for Chelan County, compared to 89 the week before, and 46 for Douglas County, down from 48 the week before.
It’s likely the calm before the storm.
The data released is for “Week 10” by Employment Security Department definition, which technically reflects information through March 7, said Don Meseck, the state regional economist.
The state-ordered closures of schools, restaurants, bars and other gathering places across the state happened later.
“We will know more when the 14th and 21st reports are released,” he said. “If this keeps going, the economic impact is going to be significant. This is probably the most dramatic economic event I’ve seen at this time. Probably even more so than the recession. What final impact of this is, we won’t know for some time.”
The rapid rise in claims didn’t happen during the recession, but was more spread out.
“The silver lining is that maybe, just maybe, it ends sooner rather than later, the claims will go down and people go back to work,” he said. “The 64 dollar questions is how long is it going to last?”
Employment Security Commissioner Suzi LeVine announced earlier this week the state will start releasing the unemployment claim numbers on a weekly basis to be able to better track the impacts.