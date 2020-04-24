NEW YORK — Kim Steensma was bound for New York City, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States, but wasn’t told her exact landing zone until 48 hours before the plane took off.
Her destination was Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, referred to as the “epicenter of the epicenter.” The public hospital serves an incredibly diverse community and was an early hotspot for the virus.
Steensma is an advanced registered nurse practitioner at Columbia Valley Community Health in Wenatchee. She agreed to go to New York after responding to a recruiter seeking medical providers to assist the inundated health care system.
“I was fairly oblivious to what was going on in New York,” she said in an interview Thursday. “I had heard numbers, followed a few newscasts, but didn’t really know the amount of devastation they were facing.”
She returned this week from nine days at Elmhurst, where she worked on a team that improved protocols for personal protective equipment use in the 545-bed public hospital.
“For me it was an absolute moral imperative to help with the COVID crisis in New York,” she said. “As a Christian, we’re asked to love our neighbor and geographically I consider New York as such.”
CVCH leadership asked Steensma to keep a journal during her time on the frontlines to share with colleagues. Her journal, which was provided to The Wenatchee World, tells a powerful story of care, loss and inclusion.
Entries from her journal are below, lightly edited for style and clarity.
Entry one
Today I started my two-hour orientation at Elmhurst Hospital, a 545-bed city hospital that serves as a safety-net institution for a largely working-class immigrant population.
One of the providers I met was in the Bronx emergency department just last week and described that she was working over bodies lying on the ground; she had to step over them in order to perform life saving measures to others. There’s simply not enough room in the morgue.
I imagine the increased death rates are somewhat related to the lack of early critical care medicine. What they prepared for was nothing compared to what they’ve experienced.
I’ve toured most floors briefly here at Elmhurst. The emergency room is the most chaotic place by far and almost every ward has ICU-level patients.
The patient census was at max capacity until three days ago as many non-COVID patients were transported to local hospitals and the Comfort Army shift. Today it’s about 400.
As for my assignment, my first choice was the emergency department but a large group of Army medical providers just arrived this weekend and filled the majority of those positions. I’ve been offered to join either the critical care team or assist with an infectious disease project. I’m starting with infectious disease for now.
Myself and several other APPs met the chief of infectious disease, Dr. Policar. He is starting an emergent initiative to reduce transmission as staff is not practicing current standards, largely due to being overwhelmed and tired, in addition to the temporary lack of resources/PPE.
Supplies are restocked now, so there’s hope of making a difference. Overall, the morale is fairly positive; many folks have expressed how appreciative they are, which is reassuring.
Entry two
“There is no emergency in a pandemic” — that’s the attitude here.
The Army, Air Force and Navy are in full effect — more and more teams trickle in and they will be there until the work is over, maybe up to six months or longer.
The Navy set up an ICU on an old teaching floor and have made quite an impact. Overall, they’ve helped set a new tone to the environment here — both instilling a sense of order and boosting the morale by visible increased support.
There are many specialty teams operating together. Elmhurst is noted as the most diverse hospital in the United States, representing 140 languages. I’m realizing how health literacy is such a luxury. The health care disparities are vast.
It’s easy to see how this virus affects vulnerable populations: dense living conditions, many are essential workers with increased exposure and all the social determinants of health involved.
Elmhurst is also a teaching institution, so I’ve really enjoyed the conversations surrounding potentials for clinical trials, excitement and anticipation for studies and research to add to our body of knowledge. There’s curiosity about the benefits of Vitamin D (sunlight in addition to supplements) and Vitamin C. Rumors of an upcoming vaccine for health care is also a hot topic.
A family nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant and myself have been tasked as coordinators of the infectious disease project. It’s granular work.
We’re mainly implementing some hospital-wide changes to decrease transmission, attempting to make order out of disorder, in a sense. We’re creating what we call level three zones on each floor of the hospital (COVID zones), educate staff on proper PPE and hunt down and secure supplies.
We’ve made some major changes quite quickly, which feels good. Staff is responsive with a New York bite. They really are the salt of the earth, just working so incredibly hard, faithful to their calling to medicine — it has been a remarkable opportunity to be a part of something greater.
Entry three
I’ve been resistant to writing any sort of update because I’d have to bring up the unavoidable concept of loss. There’s a great deal of loss and sadness experienced by many here — loss of patients, family members, staff, doctors. I’m certain that we as humans were not designed for this amount of loss. It’s quite frustrating.
Dying alone with no visitors is sadly a reality with this illness so I’ve been working with psychiatry and palliative care teams to address this issue.
The majority of my initial time here had been working through systems projects and logistics. Now I’m focusing on the educational piece and rounding through the wards to observe behaviors, listen to concerns and fears from staff, get feedback, educate, and troubleshoot any problems with the physician and nursing heads.
One study showed that prior to these types of interventions adherence was maybe 50%, but afterwards it increased to 70%. We’re getting there slowly but surely.
Mayor Bill de Blasio visited Friday. People continue to cheer from homes, apartments, streets around 7 p.m. for health care workers, ringing cowbells, clapping and cheering.
Local restaurants are donating lots of tasty food and I’m one day closer to gaining my COVID-19 pounds, as they say. The city is still in “shelter in” — nearly everyone wears a mask and the streets are mostly empty.
I’m appreciating the beauty of medicine and all the efforts to make some sort of difference in patients’ lives. A rock star MD and professor from Boston Infectious Disease came to volunteer her time to help with these cases. She also worked during the Ebola epidemic and even authored a book entitled: ‘Lest We Forget: A Doctor’s Experience with Life and Death During the Ebola Outbreak.’
Entry four
It was such an honor to join the Elmhurst team in this unprecedented time — a piece of history I’ll never forget. Here are some of the wins, accomplishments and highlights in the midst of extreme hardship.
Regarding the infectious disease project, I think we reached our goals for expected outcomes given our interventions. In the last few days, I witnessed more peer-to-peer teaching, nearly 100% N95 usage and proper personal protective equipment donning/doffing.
More and more volunteers joined the family-patients FaceTime team to connect loved ones with hospitalized patients due to the no-visitor policy.
I surprisingly witnessed patients discharged home. We celebrated these wins with standing ovations, tears of joy. Some of them even walked off the units, several with great big smiles saying: “Gracias a Dios.”
One woman’s story: “There was a moment in the middle of this when I had a giant question mark over my head — I sincerely wondered if I would make it. I felt that all along there was someone there holding my hand through it. Thank you to my medical team for not giving up on me.”
Several unexpected patients were finally extubated off the ventilator after some being intubated for two weeks or longer. Truly a miracle.
One of the greatest wins in this journey has been a friendship made with another fellow nurse practitioner. She’s been serving the Elmhurst community for more than 22 years. When she heard about the condition of the emergency room during the peak disaster period, she left her office and went directly to the emergency room where she met 60 or more patients lying sick with COVID symptoms, fever, cough, etc., grouped like sardines on stretchers waiting for beds in the mostly full hospital.
What did she do? She grabbed cold cloths and cups of cool water and went patient by patient, administering compassion with one of the simplest of deeds.