WENATCHEE — A judge has denied a temporary restraining order that would have lifted Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 state of emergency.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera on Wednesday ruled the plaintiffs "haven't established a clear legal or equitable right ... for the temporary restraining order."
The lawsuit was filed by a group of Chelan and Douglas counties residents. They sought a temporary restraining order that would, in effect, lift Inlsee's pandemic restrictions.
The plaintiffs, led by Wenatchee city councilman José Cuevas, sued the governor May 22 to end his state of emergency order and allow officials in Chelan and Douglas counties to lead the local pandemic response and reopening of the economy.
Forty-six people are party to the lawsuit and include elected officials, business owners and residents negatively affected by the COVID-19 restrictions.
The current suit in Chelan County Superior Court began as separate lawsuits, one filed in Chelan County and the other filed in Douglas County. With the Chelan Douglas Health District overseeing both counties, the cases were combined in Chelan County.
Inslee’s attorneys previously motioned for the case to be heard in Thurston County, where the proclamation was issued, but Judge Kristin Ferrera ruled June 3 the case should remain in Chelan County because the harms alleged in the lawsuit are particular to the area.
Chelan and Douglas counties have had a combined 501 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 with nine deaths, according to the health district. Under Inlsee’s phased reopening, the two counties are in Phase 1.5.
This story will be updated.