TUMWATER — The state Department of Labor & Industries has issued specific measures for grocery and retail stores to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The new guidelines, announced Thursday, are in addition to general workplace measures the agency provided in March.
The new rules are meant to help protect employees in grocery stores and at other essential businesses who are facing exposure so everyone else can purchase food and supplies, and get other essential services, according to a press release.
The guidelines strongly recommend steps like hand sanitizer dispensers for customers and making sure those handling money and retrieving carts are wearing gloves, and marking on the floor and enforcing six-foot increments at checkout stands.
“Grocery and retail workers are there so the rest of us can have access to important goods and supplies,” said Anne Soiza, assistant director in charge of L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “We have to do everything in our power to keep them as safe as possible, and we ask customers to help keep them safe by practicing sensible social distancing habits when shopping.”
The L&I guidance also includes specifics for cleaning and sanitizing stores, recommends stocking and deep cleaning while the store is closed, and suggests prohibiting the use of reusable shopping bags.
Many grocery stores already have introduced the new changes, or have announced they are in the process of doing so.
L&I also recently issued guidance for janitorial workers, the trucking industry, long-term care workers, and the construction industry. All are available on the L&I Division of Occupational Safety and Health coronavirus webpage. The agency is consulting with advocates for agricultural workers and the farming industry on agricultural guidance and expects to release it soon.
L&I has launched a COVID-19 webpage with links to information and resources. The department also recommends the federal OSHA workplace guidance to help employers prepare and deal with the outbreak.
The state coronavirus.wa.gov webpage has links to important information and guidance related to the pandemic from numerous state agencies.