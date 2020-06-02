WENATCHEE — No Wenatchee Valley businesses are being fined — yet — for violating the governor’s orders designed to help keep workers safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I can tell you that we have not fined or cited anybody under the new process. We have not even sent a letter yet,” state Department of Labor & Industries spokesman Tim Church said Monday.
That could change later in the week, he said, though the hope is businesses will voluntarily comply once they are made aware of the guidelines.
The emergency rules approved May 26 give L&I the authority to cite businesses for being open or for operating in a way that is “purposely defying” the phased-in approach and, as a result, putting their workers at risk. Workplace safety citations could carry a fine of nearly $10,000 or more.
Letters outlining the violations, Church said, follow initial contact about a workplace health or safety complaint.
Several Wenatchee businesses adjusted operations late last week after learning they were not in compliance. Dog grooming services previously offered at Firehouse Pet Shop and EarthWise Pet have been curtailed for now.
Facebook posts by both businesses say they had been informed by L&I that those services are not allowed at this time. Business owners said they believed they were operating within the guidelines and expressed some frustration at the confusion, but don’t want to risk a fine.
“Our EarthWise Pet team found out about the new grooming regulations on Thursday,” EarthWise Pet store manager Mackenzie Crawford said. “We made the decision to close our grooming salon temporarily Thursday evening. Our biggest concerns are for our customers who are rightfully frustrated with these changing rules and their pets’ well-being and for our groomers who are temporarily laid off and applying for unemployment.”
The restrictions are expected to ease once the county reaches phase 1.5 or possibly phase 2, she said.
“We are doing our best to stay positive during these times of uncertainty and being sure to keep ourselves updated with the most current information,” she said. “We are keeping in contact with the Chelan-Douglas Health District in the meantime.”
Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said the guidelines call for some interpretation, particularly for services offered inside large “essential” businesses that are not allowed in smaller businesses.
“We have asked and will continue to ask that the state allow us to correct inequalities of this kind,” he said.
Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Sasha Sleiman said businesses are trying to comply.
“There is great confusion,” she said. “Especially for those businesses who were deemed essential under the ‘Stay Home Stay Healthy’ order. The new order issued by the governor has added requirements for all businesses open in each phase.”
The chamber has links to the details on its website.
“What businesses continue to need is clear guidance from regulatory bodies as well as elected officials and the support of their community as we continue to navigate through this trying time,” she said. “Businesses are concerned about surviving through this crisis. The new threat from L&I of fines are especially detrimental as they barely have enough liquidity to survive to phase 2, let alone pay a fine. We believe the businesses being contacted by L&I are acting out of confusion not defiance.”
Church said that’s also L&I’s expectation.
“Most businesses want to do the right thing,” he said. “Some businesses are out there purposefully violating the order. Even with those, we still have to confirm they are in violation and let them know we will take action if they continue — and that it will potentially involve citations. The hope is that is enough to motivate them.”
Along with contacting businesses by phone and in writing, L&I performs in-person spot checks to make sure businesses are following through and complying with the Safe Start requirements.
Church said L&I investigates complaints that are reported to the state hotline. Those complaints are reviewed by staff at the Emergency Operations Center and then assigned for investigation to the appropriate permitting agency, which could be the state Department of Licensing for a retail business or the state Liquor and Cannabis Board for a restaurant. Complaints related to workplace safety and health, and those that don’t fall under another jurisdiction, are assigned to L&I.
L&I safety inspectors primarily focus on construction-related health and safety complaints, he said, work that has continued throughout the COVID-19 shutdowns. The change under the emergency rules announced last week added investigation of COVID-19 shutdown complaints to their list.
“It’s not unusual for people to make safety complaints,” he said. “It’s a regular piece of business.”
COVID-19 is a different type of safety hazard, he said, “but folks know how to track what behaviors are required and make sure that’s happening. We don’t go door-to-door looking for violations. We respond to complaints.”