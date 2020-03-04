WENATCHEE — Test results Wednesday night returned Wenatchee's first “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19.

A sample from the patient was submitted to the University of Washington for testing on Monday, Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford said. The results will now go to the state testing lab to be confirmed.

The patient, a Grant County resident, is in isolation at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Confluence Health submitted samples from an additional two people for testing on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday, Rutherford said. Results from those four people are pending. They haven’t been admitted to Confluence facilities and are at home under self-isolation.

The “presumptive positive” patient was first admitted to the hospital Saturday, but at the time the person did not meet the state’s requirements for testing, Rutherford said.

After the state loosened testing requirements on travel history Monday, the patient met the criteria for COVID-19 testing and a sample was sent later that day, Rutherford said.

Between Saturday and Monday the patient was in the hospital but not under isolation, Rutherford said.

Confluence Health is working to identify and monitor for symptoms people, including hospital staff members, who may have come into contact with the patient during that time period, he said.

Rutherford said the organization will continue to adapt their policies based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health.

“They’re doing the best they can to give guidance and we’re doing the best we can to implement it,” he said. “... We’re confident that the processes we’ve instituted are adequate to keep staff and community safe.”

A patient in Leavenworth and a patient in Grant County are also being tested for the illness.