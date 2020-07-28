CHELAN — Lake Chelan Community Hospital is closing its addiction recovery program, Sanctuary, and is planning cuts, but will not close its health clinic.
The Lake Chelan Community Hospital Board made the decisions, prompted by COVID-19 and other issues, during a special session on Friday.
LCCH spokesman Agustin Benegas said after considering public input, the board decided to close the Sanctuary program completely.
“The Sanctuary serves about 10% of our population,” Benegas said. “Most people who enter rehab go outside their community, so a lot of these patients were coming from different states. With COVID-19, it wasn’t looking to be open for another year. As a department of the hospital, financially it did fine but the reimbursement would be diluted among other programs in the hospital. It wasn’t as profitable.”
Many of the patients at Sanctuary are on Medicare or Medicaid, Benegas said, with reimbursements running lower every year.
Plus, the impact of COVID-19 limits the number of patients who could be treated at one time.
“It allows for 14 patients to be part of an inpatient program, from different parts of the country. The question was, how do you keep the patients and others in the building safe?” Benegas said. “With the testing needed for patients coming and time frame on the return of results, it did not make it feasible because some of those rooms are shared and the bathrooms. It would reduce you now to around five patients.”
With only five patients, Benegas said it just did not pencil out. Plus with only five patients in the interactive program, there is no opportunity to interact with the larger group, so the program is compromised in that way.
Benegas said the hospital also could not ask Sanctuary staff to put their lives on pause while the program closed. He said it was a difficult decision for the board to make because of the many years it has been open.
While he could not speak for the board, Benegas said it is unlikely the Sanctuary program would reopen once the pandemic is over. Instead, LCCH would look to offer other services, like a swing bed program for locals who are injured and need inpatient rehab services.
The LCCH Hospital Board also decided to “right size” services at its Lake Chelan Clinic, 291 E. Johnson Ave., which it purchased in 2015. Current providers at the clinic include two family medicine doctors, an orthopedic surgeon, two physicians assistants, two family nurse practitioners and one general surgeon.
Benegas said the clinic has never been profitable.
“It was starting to pick up, but in 2019 there were some providers who left. We had a drop in patients, then COVID hit,” Benegas said. “Health care organizations reduced the services provided, which had a huge impact on top of the financial status of the clinic. Did the hospital need to be in the clinic business when those services are offered elsewhere?”
Columbia Valley Community Health also operates a clinic in Chelan. Benegas said more physicians were coming on board at CVCH, which impacted the LCCH clinic program.
“The board decided to look at the number of physicians we have in the clinic, resizing that to the number of patients we have established at the clinic,” Benegas said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re going to have more physicians than patients in the valley.”