CHELAN — Lake Chelan Hospital is again accepting patients in all of its departments after shutting down some services due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The hospital’s five patients who previously tested for COVID-19 are no longer infectious, according to a news release from the hospital. After five of its patients tested positive, the hospital stopped accepting new patients, except for emergencies, and tested 98 staff members. All 98 staff tested negative.
Due to the outbreak, the hospital has updated its visitor policy to not allow visitors or extra guests to accompany patients during appointments.
Guests will be allowed for end-of-life care and pediatrics. One support person will be allowed for ultrasounds and child delivery.