WENATCHEE — Wenatchee law enforcement is taking an educational approach to help residents and businesses stay in compliance with Washington’s stay-at-home order. Educating people “is really our only focus,” said Wenatchee Police Department Captain Edgar Reinfeld.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee added an online form to his Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. The form allows people to report suspected violations of the order.
The Wenatchee Police Department’s focus is educating and encouraging people to keep within the state’s guidelines, Reinfeld said.
“If we were seeing some egregious actions, we would have to reconsider, but we’re not,” he said. The vast majority of people seem to be following guidelines pretty well, he said.
The police department is strictly working with guidelines provided by the state, he said. In addition, the department also takes guidance from the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
“For us, this is literally all about education for people, passing on reminders” he said. Adding, officers would not book someone into jail for violating the stay-at-home order.
There are persistent rumors that law enforcement would somehow require people to show a pass to be outside, he said. “That is not the case, nor is there any intent to do anything like that,” he said.
False rumors include scenarios such as police demanding a business owner to prove that their business has been approved to operate, he said. None of that is true, it is not happening, he said.
There are businesses open for essential needs, Reinfeld said, as people need to get their groceries and feed their pets, he said. “The doors aren’t closed on society as a whole, we’re just trying to encourage people to stay home for a while.”
All local law enforcement agencies are working together, coordinating through a joint unified Emergency Operations Center set up between Chelan and Douglas counties, he said.
The operations center will post news updates, health information, fraud alerts and community resources on its website at cdeoc.org.