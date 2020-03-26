LEAVENWORTH — The city’s recycling center at 216 14th St. is closed in response to the stay at home order.
Residential curbside services will continue through Waste Management.
LEAVENWORTH — The city’s recycling center at 216 14th St. is closed in response to the stay at home order.
Residential curbside services will continue through Waste Management.
Bridget Mire: 665-1179
on Twitter @bridget_mire
World staff writer
Bridget covers a variety of topics, including local government and state politics. She can be reached at 665-1179 or mire@wenatcheeworld.com. Follow her on Twitter @bridget_mire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
If you think you may have COVID-19, call the Washington Department of Health’s hotline: 800-525-0127
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a variety of information available on its website: cdc.gov/coronavirus
For information from Confluence Health, visit wwrld.us/ConfluenceCOVID
For information from Columbia Valley Community Health, visit wwrld.us/CVCHcovid
Confluence Health launching COVID-19 hotline to triage patients
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your mouth & nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
• Clean & disinfect objects and surfaces.
• Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription