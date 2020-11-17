LEAVENWORTH — Igloos are out, but approved canopies and propane heaters are options open to Leavenworth merchants interested in extending their service outdoors this winter.
The city has developed a winter special-use permit application for businesses interested in accessing space along Front and Eighth streets.
The idea is a winter version of the summer “special-use permits” introduced after the city closed Front Street to traffic in early May. The initial permits allowed downtown businesses — mostly restaurants — to create patio areas on the street, providing additional social distancing space for their patrons. The city approved 32 permits, which expire Dec. 1.
“The patio extensions worked well for businesses and created an entirely new way to enjoy downtown Leavenworth, so I anticipate many businesses, especially in light of the recent announcements, will take the city up on this permit,” said Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce Director Troy Campbell.
The introduction of the new permits, created through a work group of local business owners and city officials, came just three days before Gov. Jay Inslee directed the closure of all indoor service for restaurants and bars, among other rollbacks to help deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide. Those new restrictions sunset on Dec. 14, though it’s possible they could be extended.
“The permit has been in the works throughout the fall through a downtown closure working group that meets weekly to mitigate issues that arise with the street closure,” Campbell said. “Considering various parameters — from COVID restrictions to snow removal — the permits will allow some businesses to continue seating guests outside, weather permitting!”
The winter guidelines were developed following a summit hosted by Mayor Carl Florea earlier this month.
“The city’s focus on collaborative work with its partners, continues to produce great results. In the summer, this collaboration facilitated a thriving summer season for our downtown with many visitors who have congratulated us on our safety measures and concerns for preventing spread of COVID-19,” Florea said.
City Administrator Ana Cortez said 10 applications for the winter permits have been received so far, including one from the farmers market. Based on the space, she anticipates about 20 permits will be available.
Applicants must provide a layout and snow management plan that will be evaluated by city staff before the permit is approved. Winter rules require furnishings to be removed from the street each night. Tents, enclosures, igloos and other temporary shelters are banned, but some fire district-approved canopies and umbrellas will be allowed, in addition to propane heaters.
Figuring out how to clear away the snow is the main difference with the winter permit process, Cortez said.
“During the summer, operators are not expected to clear up half of their area for snow removal,” she said. “It requires using furniture that is easily movable.”
The other related difference this winter will be a more vigorous inspection protocol.
“We will inspect and we will give only one chance to violate conditions. Our inspection in the summer was minimal,” she said. Most merchants followed the rules, with only one violation reported.
The city did learn some big lessons this summer in implementing the program, she said.
“Closing Front Street is a home run,” she said. That topped her list, followed by a note that the program was successful in increasing service and sales.
The challenges included cleanliness and keeping the emergency lane clear.
“We may have to reconsider street cleaning next summer,” she said.
Others lessons included:
- The narrow Front Street between Ninth and 10th streets will need to be reconfigured.
- Delivery zones work, but delivery time restrictions do not. Flexibilities with deliveries is a must.
- Alley delivery does not work for big trucks.
- Opening Front Street until 10 a.m. works.
- 30 picnic tables spread around the downtown core is good, but a team designated to wipe tables is a must.
- Sanitizer service needs to be closely monitored to ensure supplies are always available.
- Opening FestHalle restrooms is a good idea.
- Front Street open working group, open to everyone, works.
The current plan is for Front Street to remain closed through Jan. 18.
“After Dec. 14 we will discuss under what conditions Front Street will reopen,” she said.
For information about the permits, call Cortez at 509-630-4157.