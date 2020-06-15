LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth’s pool will not open this summer because of concerns over COVID-19 and the operational challenges it would present.

City staff received direction from the state last week on opening pools safely but learned that most of Washington’s municipal pools would remain closed this year, according to a news release. The city considered a shortened pool season but ultimately decided against it.

Councilwoman Anne Hessburg noted in the release that taxpayers pay for the pool and its programming.

“We must exercise good stewardship of these funds and ensure that revenues cover costs,” she said. “For example, Safe Start Washington puts restrictions on the numbers of visitors and swimmers in the pool at any one point, which significantly diminishes revenues while costs would increase for staffing requirements.”

Other municipal pools that are not opening this year include Wenatchee, Cashmere and Waterville.

