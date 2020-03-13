LEAVENWORTH — The city has postponed or suspended meetings and other events throughout March and April amid concerns over COVID-19.
City Council meetings and study sessions are still set for the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The city cannot legally place conditions on attendance, but officials encourage members of the public to weigh their options.
Agendas are available on the city’s website by 5 p.m. on the Friday before each council meeting, and the public can also contact City Hall for information. Public comment can be submitted by hand, mail or email to scragun@cityofleavenworth.com.
Postponed or suspended:
- March 17 and April 2, Parking Advisory Committee meeting, suspended.
- March 24 and April 28, Downtown Steering Committee meeting, suspended.
- March 24 and April 28, City Council housing, public safety and finance committee meetings, suspended.
- March 25 and April 8 and 22, Design Review Board meeting, postponed to May 13.
- March 26, Planning Commission housing workshop, postponed TBD.
- April 1, Planning Commission meeting, postponed to May 6.
- April 6, 13 and 20, LIFE 2.0 community assembly, postponed TBD.
- April 7, Residential Advisory Committee meeting, suspended.
- April 13, Festhalle Oversight Committee meeting, suspended.
- April 14, City Council economic development, parks and public works committee meetings, suspended.
- April 22, Parking Advisory Committee open house, postponed TBD.