LEAVENWORTH — The city’s recycling center at 216 14th St. will reopen Wednesday, having been closed since late March in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order.
Hours are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Patrons are asked to postpone and minimize trips if possible. Only one vehicle is allowed at a time in each zone — one in the recycling area and one at the yard waste site. Patrons should stay in their vehicle until it’s time to unload, and wear a mask and gloves when outside the vehicle.
Staff will wear masks and gloves when patrons are there and keep the facility sanitized. They can answer questions from 6 feet away, but can’t help unload recyclables or yard waste.
The facility is only available to city residents. For more information, visit wwrld.us/2ZWfg7A.