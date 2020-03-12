LEAVENWORTH — The 14th Annual Leavenworth Ale Fest canceled today due to COVID-19 concerns.
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts decided to cancel the festival, previously scheduled for April 18, after Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation asked group gatherings to stay under 250 people.
“This has not been an easy decision to make,” Icicle Creek Executive Director Rebecca Ryker said in a news release Thursday morning. “But it is driven by a commitment to being a responsible member of this community and to helping all of us to stay as safe and healthy as possible.”
The Ale Fest is one of two major fundraisers for Icicle Creek. In 2019, ticket buyers sold out the Ale Fest.
Ryker noted that local businesses will lose thousands in unrecoverable expenses already made preparing for Ale Fest. “This is a financial hit to everyone involved,” she said.
Future programs and operations scheduled for March will continue but “will continue to follow guidance from public health authorities,” according to the release. Icicle Creek is taking measures to help reinforce good hygiene and sensitization with staff, volunteers, visitors and janitors.
Icicle Creek will contact all Ale Fest ticket holders, giving them an option to either receive a full refund or convert their purchase to a donation supporting Icicle Creek.
“It is at times like these that nonprofits need your support more than ever,” she said.
Any questions may be directed to Rebecca Ryker, executive director, at (509) 548-6347 and rebecca@icicle.org.