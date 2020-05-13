LEAVENWORTH — After seeing too much traffic and too many people last weekend, Mayor Carl Florea has decided to close the downtown core to traffic and parking starting Friday morning.
Florea has been sending out daily letters to the community. In Tuesday’s letter, he said he noticed that many people visiting were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
“In my one sweep through town, I would say that the downtown parking spots were roughly 80% full,” he wrote. “But with all those curious visitors doing lots of window shopping — it was pretty evident to me that we needed to take some steps to set a different tone and standard sooner than later.”
The closure will include Front Street from Gustav’s to 10th, Eighth Street from Front to Commercial, and Ninth Street from the highway to Commercial. It will last at least until Phase 2 of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Florea said this will allow more space for pedestrians. Sidewalks will be opened up for use by businesses in Phase 2, and business owners can now start the process with the city of requesting to use sidewalk space.
Hand sanitizer stations will be spread out around the downtown core and masks will be available, Florea said.
“But the plan would be to try to ‘recapture’ the downtown core from bad habits, and begin to try to set a new ‘safe’ culture,” he wrote. “We know that there are trade-offs with this approach. We know that many businesses had been serving people who would drive up to their location, and that will not be available in the core. But we believe that the trade-offs are worth it to try to set this new pattern of behavior. And we want to set that pattern before we REALLY get busy as things open up more.”