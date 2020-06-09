LEAVENWORTH — As he nears three months of his businesses being closed due to a statewide shutdown order, Wok About Grill owner Shon Smith is looking to sell one of the restaurants.
Smith said he’s keeping the Wenatchee location, which he has run for 24 years, but has put the Leavenworth restaurant on the market for $3.1 million. That includes the business and equipment.
“It’s just the fact that Leavenworth is a tourist town and we’re missing our entire tourist season by being shut down,” Smith said. “It’s frustrating to be stagnated in Phase 1 and not being able to operate at all. Phases 2 and 3 don’t give us much flexibility either, so Phase 4 is when we’ll finally be able to start running.”
Both restaurants have been closed since mid-March. Although Phase 1 allows for takeout, Smith didn’t think he could afford to stay open solely offering to-go service.
The second and third phases of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the state put restaurant capacity at less than 50% and less than 75%, respectively. Smith said it wouldn’t be worth it to not be able to use his full space.
Nelson Legacy Group owns the building, which is about 5,000 square feet on the second story and about 800 on the first. Smith said he’s run the Leavenworth restaurant for over five years and has a total of 14 years left on the lease including renewables.
The price is discounted, Smith said; he’d ask $4.1 million if he chose to sell after the shutdown ends.
“If it didn’t sell through this process, we would just open it back up when we get the green light from the governor to open it and just run it as usual,” he said. “It’s a great business, especially for a family to run. It does about $2 million annually.”
He said it’s impossible to run the Wok About now without a drive-thru feature or set menu, but someone may see its potential for the future.