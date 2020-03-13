Libraries closing across NCW for next six weeks
WENATCHEE — Libraries across Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties will close for at least six weeks beginning Monday night.
The North Central Regional Library announced the closures Friday evening. They’ll be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to at least April 24.
“Public libraries have always been about community, and the safety of our communities is paramount. We value your continued support during this challenging time,” Executive Director Barbara Walters said in a press release.
Library staff will continue to work and be paid during the closure, according to the release.
NCRL is exploring ways to provide “limited services” during the closure.
The announcement follows an order from Gov. Jay Inslee earlier in the day that closed all K-12 schools statewide and banned public gatherings of more than 250.
“As a result, there isn’t a way for us to remain open while ensuring the safety of our staff and members of our communities,” Walters said in the release.