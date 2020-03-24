WENATCHEE — Take your time finishing up the final chapters of “The Three Musketeers,” “War and Peace” or that other lengthy tome in time to return it to the library before the due date.
All materials currently checked out from the North Central Regional Library system — through mail-order service or branch libraries — will be yours to peruse until May 31.
NCRL Executive Director Barbara Walters announced Monday that the library district will shut down its mail-order library services on Wednesday to comply with the state’s “stay at home” mandate designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Book returns at library branches also will be closed, so materials currently checked out cannot be returned.
The library district, which covers Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant and Okanogan counties, already had closed its 30 branches to the public, starting March 17, the same day schools statewide closed. Library patrons instead were directed to online and mail-order library services.
“We have followed the advice of our state government as well as state and local health officials, working proactively to plan for what could come next,” Walters said. “Our state is now strongly urging every member of our communities to remain home as much as possible to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.”
The library’s online services, which include access to eBooks, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines and learning resources will remain available. A new eCard, which allows anyone living in the service area to access online resources, is being made available through the end of May.
The closure also means phone lines will not be staffed, holds cannot be made and items that you have on hold will not be sent during the closure.
“They will be available for pickup at our branches or through mail order when we reopen,” Walters said.
Questions can be sent to info@ncrl.org and will be answered as soon as possible. The library’s website will be updated with new information throughout the closure. Go to ncrl.org for details.
“As this pandemic is a constantly evolving situation, we will continue to adjust and respond quickly,” Walters said. “At this time, we are not setting a time period for this temporary closure. We will evaluate the situation regularly and make decisions based on current recommendations from public health and government leaders and an ongoing commitment to keeping staff and our communities safe and healthy.”