OLYMPIA — Drivers who licenses expire on or before July 3 have been given an extra 90 days to renew their licenses.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday extended the renewal dates of personal and commercial driver's licenses by three months.
He also suspended requirements to hold DUI hearings within 30 days. The move prevents DUI suspensions from being dismissed due to court closures, but also gives drivers more time to enter into a deferred prosecution program.
The measures were made to slow the spread of COVID-19.