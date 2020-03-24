WENATCHEE — Link Transit is adjusting Route B on Wednesdays, starting this week, to help with emergency food distribution at the Town Toyota Center.
The food distribution schedule is 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. at 1300 Walla Walla Ave. Serve Wenatchee Valley has moved its food bank distribution there, with a drive-thru model.
Link trips on Route B departing at 15 and 45 minutes will serve the Town Toyota Center and not Wenatchee Valley College. Trips departing on the hour and half hour will serve the normal route.
Serve Wenatchee Valley is working with the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, Link, local churches and the Christ Center chaplains to provide additional space for the staging of food and non-food inventory for food-insecure families in the community during the COVID-19 crisis. The Community Action Council, the largest supplier of food to food banks in the two-county area, will have access to the Town Toyota Center’s storage space.