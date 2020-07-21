WENATCHEE — Link Transit will offer fare-free rides through the end of the year.
The transit system’s board voted Tuesday to extend that service, which has been in place since mid-March because of COVID-19. The idea was to help those financially affected by the pandemic and to avoid having riders get close to drivers to pay their fares.
Also on Tuesday the board decided that all riders would be required to wear face coverings.
This month, a statewide requirement took effect for businesses to refuse service to anyone not wearing face coverings. The rule excludes people with disabilities or health conditions that prohibit them from wearing face coverings, those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children under 2 years old.
Board member and Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde asked about fare-free service potentially leading to uncomfortable situations.
“The type of ridership we got was not the best and a lot of people refused to ride on it because of the people that probably could not pay two bits to get on it,” he said.
Link has had free routes for several years. General Manager Richard DeRock said he’s heard complaints, but hasn’t seen an increase in concerns from before COVID-19.
“Some transit systems have found themselves overwhelmed with homeless and displaced people, and they’re rapidly putting fares back to try to avoid that circumstance,” he said.
He said the finance committee will look into the fare policy and make recommendations for what long-term changes might be made.
The face covering policy sparked a longer discussion.
DeRock said one idea is to enable drivers to push a button if a rider refuses to wear a face covering.
“It essentially files a complaint so we can look at the cameras to find out who the person is so they can follow up with someone who’s abusing masking requirements,” he said.
That would keep the driver from getting into a conflict and would allow Link to determine if the rider had a legitimate reason for not wearing a face covering, DeRock said. Link could potentially have someone banned for trespassing if they refused to comply with the policy, he said.
Local law enforcement agencies have said they won’t cite or arrest people for not wearing face coverings. DeRock said that presents a problem, even though not wearing one could potentially expose other riders to the virus.
Given the lack of enforcement, Paul Parmley, a representative for the union that backs Link bus drivers, said the measure wouldn’t be effective enough in keeping drivers and riders safe. Parmley is a non-voting member of the board.
“It seems to really not allow for someone standing at the threshold of the bus and unequivocally tell them, ‘You’re not going to board the bus without wearing a face mask,’ and close the door and drive away,” he said, adding, “We’re going to allow somebody that goes unquestioned with a medical excuse to ride, no face shield, no mask, and yet we have at least four employees who are facing an unemployment situation ... because they can’t wear a mask and there is no other alternative.”
Under the state guidelines, people without face coverings who claim medical issues aren’t required to provide proof of said conditions.
Parmley asked what drivers’ options might be.
Link attorney Chuck Zimmerman said drivers could politely ask riders to wear a face covering, offer a mask if they don’t have one, and document refusals made without reasons.
“We can’t put everybody on the bus in jeopardy with the one individual who’s standing in line who doesn’t want to be compliant with that,” he said.