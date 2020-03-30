NCW — Link Transit has temporarily reduced the frequency of its weekday services due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The changes:
- Routes A, B and C will run every 30 minutes.
- Routes 1, 5, 7, 8E and 8W will run every hour.
- Route D, the Leavenworth shuttle, will not operate and Route 22 will travel to Icicle Road on all trips.
- Route 20 will lose its last trip.
- Route 21 will make nine round trips.
- Route 22 will make 15 round trips.
There will be no service reductions on Routes 23, 24, 25, 26 and 28. Except for the Leavenworth shuttle, Saturday service is not affected.
Columbia Station in Wenatchee is open only for guests to access restrooms and make inquiries at Guest Services. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with no in-person Guest Service availability Saturdays. The waiting area is closed.
For final schedules, visit linktransit.com or call 662-1155.