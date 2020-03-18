WENATCHEE — Link Transit on Thursday will begin operating fare-free to help those affected by the coronavirus and to slow spread of the disease.
“Hopefully, it’ll help folks out and eliminate a little of the virus,” said Eric West, Link spokesman.
The free service will be offered until further notice, he said.
The idea is that eliminating the short transaction between rider and payment receptacle will reduce the likelihood one person passing the infection to the other.
“When folks are getting on the bus they’re relatively close to the driver when they’re paying,” West said. “...if they’re not paying a fee they’re just walking by the driver.”
Employees are working to keep the buses as clean as possible, he said.
As for the inevitable loss of revenue associated with free rides, West said he doesn’t expect it to be significant.
“If we lose ($30,000 to $50,000) in revenue it’s not going to close us down,” West said. Adding, “It’s not that big of a deal for us.”
He noted that ridership is down 30 percent since coronavirus-related closures began happening en mass.
“We’re doing all that we can to keep the buses as clean as possible and eliminate fairs to help people out,” West said.