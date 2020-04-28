WENATCHEE — Link Transit will hand out free, locally homemade cloth masks to guests and coach operators on Friday morning at the Columbia Station.
Each mask will be stored inside a Ziploc bag along with washing instructions, according to a Link news release.
Groups of North Central Washington volunteers sewed the masks and had a goal of creating 1,000 masks by Tuesday.
Some of the fabric patterns for the masks include polka dots, chili peppers, cars, license plates and even unicorns.
People can pick up the masks starting at 5:45 a.m. on Friday. Distribution will continue through the 2 p.m. shift change at Crunch Pak in Cashmere.
Staffers will distribute the masks until supplies run out.