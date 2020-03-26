NCW — This page will be regularly updated as new COVID-19 cases in North Central Washington are reported by health officials.
Health officials expect the number of confirmed cases to increase as testing continues in the region. Tracking positive cases will allow health officials to better monitor community spread of the virus, they said.
Community members play a vital role in slowing spread of the virus by practicing social distancing. Read more on that here.
Thursday, March 26 updates:
The Chelan-Douglas Health District launched a webpage to track cases in the two counties. Douglas County cases rose from two to five.
Wednesday, March 25 updates:
Two Quincy High School students were among the new Grant County cases reported Wednesday. Read more here
Tuesday, March 24 updates:
A Colonial Vista resident died of COVID-19 late Monday night, marking the first death of a Chelan County resident from the virus. Read more.
Cascade Medical Center announced its first two positive cases Tuesday. No other information on the two patients was provided. Read more here.
Monday, March 23 updates:
Two Wenatchee Valley College employees were diagnosed with COVID-19. Read more.