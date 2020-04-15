WENATCHEE — The Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Committee has canceled its tree and shrub distribution event scheduled for Saturday due to the stay-at-home order in effect due to COVID-19.
The committee has organized a tree and shrub distribution at various sites in Chelan and Douglas counties for the past 30 years, focusing on native species that thrive in the region.
This year, the group was planning to distribute 2,500 trees and shrubs at multiple sites. The plants are given in exchange for a small donation to buy plants for the following year.
Committee member Bonnie Orr said those looking for tree/shrub ideas for their property can look online at WSU Hortsense, wwrld.us/wsuhortsense. The site also has fact sheets for managing common landscape and garden plant problems.
Nationally, Arbor Day is celebrated April 24.